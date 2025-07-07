Two-time Purple Heart awardee honors fallen on Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Reserve helped pay tribute to fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day event held May 26 at Veterans’ Monument in Red Bank, New Jersey. Two-time Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Christopher Carbone, who serves as the staff operations and training specialist as a civilian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)