    Two-time Purple Heart awardee honors fallen on Memorial Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Two-time Purple Heart awardee honors fallen on Memorial Day

    RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve helped pay tribute to fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day event held May 26 at Veterans’ Monument in Red Bank, New Jersey. Two-time Purple Heart recipient Lt. Col. Christopher Carbone, who serves as the staff operations and training specialist as a civilian for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 10:44
    Photo ID: 9168590
    VIRIN: 250526-A-VX676-1004
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: RED BANK, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two-time Purple Heart awardee honors fallen on Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Chris Carbone
    Red Bank
    Veterans’ Monument
    99th Readiness Division
    Army Reserve

