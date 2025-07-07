Engineering a Future: Passing the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam

Liam Dimick, a student trainee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has taken a step toward his goal of becoming a licensed professional engineer by passing the Fundamentals of Engineering exam, Buffalo, New York. (Courtesy photo)
06.16.2024
07.08.2025
|9168398
|240617-A-A5040-1001
|2784x4176
|1.46 MB
|Location:
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|5
|0
