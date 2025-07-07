Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    694th ISS Change of Command

    694th ISS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Albert Yin, incoming 694th Intelligence Support Squadron commander, receives his first salute during the 694th ISS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2025. The 694th ISS provides key support to all intelligence operations at Osan which enables the production of quality intelligence products for U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 03:22
    Photo ID: 9168089
    VIRIN: 250708-F-BW249-1211
    Resolution: 6527x4490
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 694th ISS Change of Command, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

