Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Albert Yin, incoming 694th Intelligence Support Squadron commander, receives his first salute during the 694th ISS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2025. The 694th ISS provides key support to all intelligence operations at Osan which enables the production of quality intelligence products for U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)