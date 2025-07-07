Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Daniel Johnston, right, outgoing 694th Intelligence Support Squadron commander, relinquishes command to Col. Douglas Mabry, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, during the 694th ISS change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2025. The 694th ISS provides key support to all intelligence operations at Osan which enables the production of quality intelligence products for U.S. and ROK forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)