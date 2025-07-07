Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PALS 25: Media Roundtable [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PALS 25: Media Roundtable

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    From left to right, the 37th Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco, Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conduct a media roundtable during the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 01:59
    Photo ID: 9167997
    VIRIN: 250708-M-LP807-2023
    Resolution: 6136x3452
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 25: Media Roundtable [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PALS 25: Media Roundtable
    PALS 25: Media Roundtable
    PALS 25: Media Roundtable
    PALS 25: Media Roundtable
    PALS 25: Media Roundtable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Manila
    PALS
    PMC
    Allies and Partners
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download