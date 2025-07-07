PALS 25: Media Roundtable

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local Filipino reporters and foreign media outlets in the Indo-Pacific region conduct a media roundtable with the 37th Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco, Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, use convention below during the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)