    Atlantic Alliance 2025 Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    Atlantic Alliance 2025 Mass Casualty Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    250705-N-UF626-1268 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Jesus Grandez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) treats a sailor assigned to the Rotterdam-class landing platform dock ship HNLMS Johan de Witt (L 801) while conducting mass casualty training aboard New York during exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25), July 5, 2025. AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U. S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    TAGS

    mass casualty
    mascas
    Navy250
    AA25
    Atlantic alliance 2025

