Hurricane Helene waterway debris mission reaches 6 million cubic yard mark

As announced last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has collected more than 8 million cubic yards of debris from Hurricane Helene’s torrential flooding. Of that total number, USACE this weekend reached another major milestone — clearing 6 million cubic yards of Waterway debris in western North Carolina.



Instead of the usual comparison (like 600,000 dump trucks stretching bumper-to-bumper 2,841 miles), this infographic highlights the types of debris removed from Lake Lure and hundreds of miles of impacted rivers and creeks across the state.



Still sprinting toward the finish line, USACE expects to complete nearly all FEMA-assigned Waterway debris removal by the end of July.



This highly complex mission spans more than 4,200 sites across 16 counties, involving hundreds of deployed uniformed and civilian Army professionals, working alongside a throng of highly skilled contractors assembled from across the nation.