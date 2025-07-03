Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cole Arrives in Guantanamo [Image 5 of 5]

    Cole Arrives in Guantanamo

    CUBA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Billie Long handles a mooring line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during sea-and-anchor detail in Guantanamo Bay July 03, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 9167039
    VIRIN: 250703-N-BT677-1036
    Resolution: 3505x3207
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cole Arrives in Guantanamo [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS COLE
    DDG 67
    USSOUTHCOM
    CHINFO
    C4F
    Navy

