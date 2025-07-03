USS Cole Conducts Routine Operations in the 4th Fleet AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CARIBBEAN SEA - Operations Specialist 1st Class Erin Walker, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Taylor Hobbs run strike warfare training scenarios in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Caribbean Sea July 02, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)