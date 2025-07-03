Cole Arrives in Guantanamo

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Sailors and Coast Guardsmen aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) form a working party to replenish food stores and supplies in Guantanamo Bay July 3, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9167027
|VIRIN:
|250703-N-BT677-2003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
