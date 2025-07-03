Cole Arrives in Guantanamo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Zhyair Farmershaw hurls a heaving line to the pier during sea-and-anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in Guantanamo Bay July 03, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet in the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)