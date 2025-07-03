Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort hosts press from Ecuador [Image 5 of 6]

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 5, 2025) Capt. Kathryn M. Stewart, executive officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, engages with Armada del Ecuador sailors and Ecuadorian media during a press tour aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 5, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)

    This work, USNS Comfort hosts press from Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

