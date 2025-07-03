250705-N-BP862-1017
MANTA, Ecuador (July 5, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Odin Rascon, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), engages with Ecuadorian media during a press tour aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 5, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9166457
|VIRIN:
|250705-N-BP862-1017
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|436.14 KB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort hosts press from Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.