USNS Comfort hosts press from Ecuador

250705-N-BP862-1111

MANTA, Ecuador (July 5, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cody Budd, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), engages with Ecuadorian media during a press tour aboard Comfort during Continuing Promise 2025 in Manta, Ecuador, July 5, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)