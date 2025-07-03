Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Panama Infographic

    PANAMA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

