CP25 Flight Ops in Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250703-N-DF135-1012

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2025)

Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) observe an MH-60 Sierra helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, as it conducts flight operations during Continuing Promise 2025 in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)