PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2025)
Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, observe an MH-60 Sierra helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, as it conducts flight operations alongside the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|06.10.2025
|07.04.2025 14:22
|9165671
|250703-N-DF135-1015
|2671x4014
|892.8 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
This work, CP25 Flight Ops in Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS