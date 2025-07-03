Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250703-N-DF135-1015
    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2025)
    Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, observe an MH-60 Sierra helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, as it conducts flight operations alongside the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    This work, CP25 Flight Ops in Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

