CP25 Flight Ops in Pacific Ocean

250703-N-DF135-1020

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2025)

An MH-60 Sierra helicopter, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, conducts flight operations alongside the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)