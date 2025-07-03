Canada Day on USNS Comfort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PANAMA CANAL, Panama (July 1, 2025) Canada Navy Marine Lt. Kate Stevens, a medical surgical nursing officer assigned to the 1 Canadian Field Hospital Det Harifax, gives a presentation of Canada Day, aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), during Continuing Promise 2025, July 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)