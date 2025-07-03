250701-A-DT406-1051
PANAMA CANAL, Panama (July 1, 2025) Royal Canadian Navy Sgt. Karina Pelletiel, assigned to the 42 CF H SVCS C. Gagetown, gives a presentation of Canada Day, aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), during Continuing Promise 2025, July 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9165647
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-DT406-1051
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CANAL, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canada Day on USNS Comfort [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.