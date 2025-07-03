Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canada Day on USNS Comfort [Image 2 of 5]

    PANAMA CANAL, PANAMA

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250701-A-DT406-1044
    PANAMA CANAL, Panama (July 1, 2025) Royal Canadian Guard Cpl. Mylene Bouchard, assigned to the 1 Dental Unit Det North Bay, gives a presentation of Canada Day, aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), during Continuing Promise 2025, July 1, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

