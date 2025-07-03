Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 01, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, releases a pallet of supplies on flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment at sea. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 12:41
    Photo ID: 9165599
    VIRIN: 250701-N-MY760-1069
    Resolution: 3381x2254
    Size: 957.8 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Joseph Tyler Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment At Sea
    USS Iwo Jima conducts vertical replenishment at sea
    USS Iwo Jima conducts vertical replenishment at sea
    USS Iwo Jima conducts vertical replenishment at sea
    MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS
    MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS
    MH-60S Seahawks drop of supplies during USS Iwo Jima's RAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    USS Iwo Jima
    HSC 26
    LHD7
    RAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download