Rumsfeld Meets with Afghan Governor During Provincial Reconstruction Team Visit

Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld (right) meets with Del Bar Jan Arman (left), governor of Afghanisan's Zabul province, during a visit to the Qalat Provincial Reconstruction Team July 11. Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilliard, USA
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9165440
|VIRIN:
|060711-D-D0439-2006
|Resolution:
|2880x1956
|Size:
|369.97 KB
|Location:
|QALAT, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
