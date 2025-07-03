Tamaira (right) and Imani Lewis, from Tennessee, received grants from "Salute Our Services," which provides grants to children of deployed servicemembers to continue extracurricular activities. The sisters, ages 10 and 7, received grants to cover the costs of playing soccer. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9165427
|VIRIN:
|060718-D-D0439-7098
|Resolution:
|301x456
|Size:
|58.09 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployed Servicemembers' Children Receive Grants to Continue Soccer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
America Supports You: Group Helps Deployed GIs' Children
No keywords found.