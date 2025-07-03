Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Servicemembers' Children Receive Grants to Continue Soccer [Image 2 of 2]

    Deployed Servicemembers' Children Receive Grants to Continue Soccer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2006

    Tamaira (right) and Imani Lewis, from Tennessee, received grants from "Salute Our Services," which provides grants to children of deployed servicemembers to continue extracurricular activities. The sisters, ages 10 and 7, received grants to cover the costs of playing soccer. Courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 07.18.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9165427
    VIRIN: 060718-D-D0439-7098
    Resolution: 301x456
    Size: 58.09 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

