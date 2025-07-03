Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Veteran Helps Complete New Accessible Home [Image 2 of 2]

    Wounded Veteran Helps Complete New Accessible Home

    04.18.2006

    Sam Ross Jr., a former 82nd Airborne Division soldier severely wounded in Iraq, helps put finishing touches on the log cabin "Homes for Our Troops" built for him. Courtesy photo

