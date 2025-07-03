Wounded Veteran Receives Custom-Built Home from Nonprofit

Sam Ross Jr., a former 82nd Airborne Division soldier severely wounded in Iraq, stands on the deck of his new log cabin in Dunbar, Pa., custom-built for his needs by "Homes for Our Troops." Courtesy photo
America Supports You: Group Donates Home to Wounded Soldier
