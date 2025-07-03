Marine Staff Sgt. Jonathan B. McClary, a combat engineer, wears a polyester T-shirt with moisture-wicking technology in an attempt to stay cool during hot days in Iraq. But wearing these polyester materials off forward operating bases in Iraq is now prohibited because of the burn hazard. Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holt, USMC
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9164000
|VIRIN:
|070130-D-D0439-3066
|Resolution:
|1950x2522
|Size:
|378.23 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Combat Engineer Prohibited from Wearing Polyester in Iraq Due to Burn Hazard [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Synthetic Clothes Off Limits to Marines Outside Bases in Iraq
No keywords found.