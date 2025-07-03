Marine Combat Engineer Prohibited from Wearing Polyester in Iraq Due to Burn Hazard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Staff Sgt. Jonathan B. McClary, a combat engineer, wears a polyester T-shirt with moisture-wicking technology in an attempt to stay cool during hot days in Iraq. But wearing these polyester materials off forward operating bases in Iraq is now prohibited because of the burn hazard. Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holt, USMC