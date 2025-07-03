Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Combat Engineer Prohibited from Wearing Polyester in Iraq Due to Burn Hazard [Image 2 of 2]

    Marine Combat Engineer Prohibited from Wearing Polyester in Iraq Due to Burn Hazard

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2007

    Marine Staff Sgt. Jonathan B. McClary, a combat engineer, wears a polyester T-shirt with moisture-wicking technology in an attempt to stay cool during hot days in Iraq. But wearing these polyester materials off forward operating bases in Iraq is now prohibited because of the burn hazard. Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holt, USMC

    Date Taken: 01.30.2007
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9164000
    VIRIN: 070130-D-D0439-3066
    Resolution: 1950x2522
    Size: 378.23 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
