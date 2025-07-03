Navy Capt. Warns of Polyester Fire Hazard in Marine Corps Uniforms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A hard crust results from a burn test conducted by Navy Capt. Lynn E. Welling, the 1st Marine Logistics Group's surgeon, in an effort to study how polyester materials, commonly found in high performance wicking material, react to fire. Wearing polyester materials, which includes some types of Marine Corps-issued clothing and undershirts, is now prohibited off forward operating bases in Iraq. Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holt, USMC