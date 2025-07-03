A hard crust results from a burn test conducted by Navy Capt. Lynn E. Welling, the 1st Marine Logistics Group's surgeon, in an effort to study how polyester materials, commonly found in high performance wicking material, react to fire. Wearing polyester materials, which includes some types of Marine Corps-issued clothing and undershirts, is now prohibited off forward operating bases in Iraq. Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holt, USMC
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9163999
|VIRIN:
|070130-D-D0439-8245
|Resolution:
|3150x1845
|Size:
|516.59 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Capt. Warns of Polyester Fire Hazard in Marine Corps Uniforms [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Synthetic Clothes Off Limits to Marines Outside Bases in Iraq
No keywords found.