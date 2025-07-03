Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman speaks to the wounded
and disabled veterans at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual
Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 9. Bowman,
the first double amputee to re-enlist in the Army, lost both of his legs in a
mid-air collision while training with The Golden Knights parachute team in
Yuma, Ariz., in 1994. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162519
|VIRIN:
|041210-D-D0439-8819
|Resolution:
|1200x900
|Size:
|119.89 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired Army Sergeant Inspires Wounded Veterans at Recovery Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Special Forces Soldier Proves Attitude Is Everything
No keywords found.