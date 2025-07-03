Retired Army Sergeant Inspires Wounded Veterans at Recovery Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman speaks to the wounded

and disabled veterans at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual

Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 9. Bowman,

the first double amputee to re-enlist in the Army, lost both of his legs in a

mid-air collision while training with The Golden Knights parachute team in

Yuma, Ariz., in 1994. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley