Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Army Sergeant Inspires Wounded Veterans at Recovery Conference

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Retired Army Sergeant Inspires Wounded Veterans at Recovery Conference

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman speaks to the wounded
    and disabled veterans at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes: 1st Annual
    Road to Recovery Tribute and Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 9. Bowman,
    the first double amputee to re-enlist in the Army, lost both of his legs in a
    mid-air collision while training with The Golden Knights parachute team in
    Yuma, Ariz., in 1994. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 9162519
    VIRIN: 041210-D-D0439-8819
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 119.89 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Army Sergeant Inspires Wounded Veterans at Recovery Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Special Forces Soldier Proves Attitude Is Everything

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download