    Undersecretary Calls Disabled Americans 'Freedom Fighters' in War on Terror

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2004

    Defense.gov         

    David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and
    readiness, told the audience at the 24th DoD Disability Awards ceremony in
    Bethesda, Md., Dec. 7 that all Americans -- including individuals with
    disabilities are freedom fighters in the global war against terror. Photo by
    Rudi Williams

    Date Taken: 12.08.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 9162500
    VIRIN: 041208-D-D0439-5107
    Resolution: 1310x1500
    Size: 175.08 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
