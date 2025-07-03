David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and
readiness, told the audience at the 24th DoD Disability Awards ceremony in
Bethesda, Md., Dec. 7 that all Americans -- including individuals with
disabilities are freedom fighters in the global war against terror. Photo by
Rudi Williams
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9162500
|VIRIN:
|041208-D-D0439-5107
|Resolution:
|1310x1500
|Size:
|175.08 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undersecretary Calls Disabled Americans 'Freedom Fighters' in War on Terror, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD Lauds Disabled Employees, Strives to Hire More
No keywords found.