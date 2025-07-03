Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Spc. Kyle Knapp Returns from First Deployment to Horn of Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2004

    Defense.gov         

    Army Spc. Kyle Knapp, 21, a member of the Old Guard's
    Presidential Salute Battery at Fort Myer, Va., recently returned from the Horn
    of Africa after completing his first deployment. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Doug
    Sample, USA

    Date Taken: 12.08.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9162497
    VIRIN: 041208-D-D0439-8445
    Resolution: 1755x2492
    Size: 380 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Spc. Kyle Knapp Returns from First Deployment to Horn of Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Why I Serve: Proud to Be in Army's Best Job, Unit

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

