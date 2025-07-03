Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Country Music Stars Grant and Gill Show Support for Troops

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Country Music Stars Grant and Gill Show Support for Troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Country music stars Amy Grant and Vince Gill wear their
    "America Supports You" dog tags as they express their support for
    servicemembers. DoD photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 03:44
    Photo ID: 9162496
    VIRIN: 041207-D-D0439-9832
    Resolution: 2250x1688
    Size: 302.11 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Country Music Stars Grant and Gill Show Support for Troops, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Country Music Duo Salutes U.S. Troops During Holiday Tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download