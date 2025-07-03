Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medic Distributes Supplies to Afghan Provincial Hospital [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Medic Distributes Supplies to Afghan Provincial Hospital

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Spc. David Martinez from the surgeon cell of the Coalition Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force distributes medical supplies to staff members of the provincial hospital in Kapisa, Afghanistan, Oct. 21. Army photo by Spc. Kelly Hunt

    Date Taken: 10.24.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9161089
    VIRIN: 031024-D-D0439-6652
    Resolution: 1152x1728
    Size: 145.75 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

