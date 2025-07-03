Army Medic Distributes Supplies to Afghan Provincial Hospital

Army Spc. David Martinez from the surgeon cell of the Coalition Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force distributes medical supplies to staff members of the provincial hospital in Kapisa, Afghanistan, Oct. 21. Army photo by Spc. Kelly Hunt
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2003
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9161089
|VIRIN:
|031024-D-D0439-6652
|Resolution:
|1152x1728
|Size:
|145.75 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
