    Army Delivers Medical Supplies to Afghan Hospital [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2003

    Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Hill, left, and Army 2nd Lt. Quentin Lightbourn, Coalition Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, unload medical supplies for the regional hospital in Charikar, Afghanistan, Oct. 21. Army photo by Spc. Kelly Hunt

    Date Taken: 10.24.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9161088
    VIRIN: 031024-D-D0439-7708
    Resolution: 1728x1152
    Size: 163.43 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

