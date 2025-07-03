Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Hill, left, and Army 2nd Lt. Quentin Lightbourn, Coalition Joint Civil-Military Operations Task Force, unload medical supplies for the regional hospital in Charikar, Afghanistan, Oct. 21. Army photo by Spc. Kelly Hunt
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2003
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 02:04
|Photo ID:
|9161088
|VIRIN:
|031024-D-D0439-7708
|Resolution:
|1728x1152
|Size:
|163.43 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Delivers Medical Supplies to Afghan Hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Excess Meds Transform from Trash to Treasure
No keywords found.