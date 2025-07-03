Date Taken: 10.24.2003 Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:04 Photo ID: 9161088 VIRIN: 031024-D-D0439-7708 Resolution: 1728x1152 Size: 163.43 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Delivers Medical Supplies to Afghan Hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.