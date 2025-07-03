Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Worker Constructs New Living Quarters at Bagram Air Base

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.23.2003

    An Afghan worker uses a hand saw to cut a plank inside a "B-hut" under construction at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. The huts will replace temper tents for base airmen's living quarters. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Russell Wicke

    Date Taken: 10.23.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9161087
    VIRIN: 031023-D-D0439-3724
    Resolution: 1800x1181
    Size: 181.15 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Airmen at Bagram Move From Tents to Huts

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

