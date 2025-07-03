Joint Chiefs Chairman Honors 5th Marines at Camp Pendleton

Wearing a 5th Marines ball cap, Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanked the regiment for its service in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Myers visited the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 20. Photo by Jim Garamone
Myers Thanks Marines, Sailors for Iraqi Freedom Service
