Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Chiefs Chairman Honors 5th Marines at Camp Pendleton

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Chiefs Chairman Honors 5th Marines at Camp Pendleton

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2003

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Wearing a 5th Marines ball cap, Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, thanked the regiment for its service in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Myers visited the Marines at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 20. Photo by Jim Garamone

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2003
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 02:07
    Photo ID: 9161076
    VIRIN: 031021-D-D0439-9668
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 449.09 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs Chairman Honors 5th Marines at Camp Pendleton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Myers Thanks Marines, Sailors for Iraqi Freedom Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download