    U.S. Ambassador and Military Commander Meet in Djibouti [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Ambassador and Military Commander Meet in Djibouti

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Donald Yamamoto, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commander, Maj. Gen. John F. Sattler talk together Dec. 30. Yamamoto and a twelve-member delegation, headed by Maj. Gen. Fathi Ahmed Hussein, met with Sattler at the CJTF- HOA headquarters here. (USMC photo by Cpl. Andrew W. Miller).

