Donald Yamamoto, U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commander, Maj. Gen. John F. Sattler talk together Dec. 30. Yamamoto and a twelve-member delegation, headed by Maj. Gen. Fathi Ahmed Hussein, met with Sattler at the CJTF- HOA headquarters here. (USMC photo by Cpl. Andrew W. Miller).
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2002
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:26
|Photo ID:
|9159798
|VIRIN:
|021230-D-D0439-2028
|Resolution:
|583x600
|Size:
|65.06 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador and Military Commander Meet in Djibouti [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Horn of Africa Group Meets with Regional Leaders
No keywords found.