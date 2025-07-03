Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Djibouti Military Leaders Discuss Counterterrorism Efforts [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. and Djibouti Military Leaders Discuss Counterterrorism Efforts

    12.30.2002

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commander, Maj. Gen. John F. Sattler speaks to Maj. Gen. Fathi Ahmed Hussein, Djibouti armed forces commander, and a twelve-member delegation from Djibouti here Dec. 30. The two sides discussed a wide range of topics focused on Operation Enduring Freedom and the global war against terrorism. (USMC photo by Cpl. Andrew W. Miller).

