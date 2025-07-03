Former President Bush Examines Model of Navy's Newest Aircraft Carrier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former President George H.W. Bush examines a model of CVN 77, the U.S. Navy’s 10th Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. The carrier was officially named George H.W. Bush by Navy Secretary Gordon England at a Pentagon ceremony Dec. 9. Joining the former president are, from left to right, Adm. Vern Clark, Chief of Naval Operations; Secretary England; Mr. Bush; Senator John Warner; and Gen. James L. Jones, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Photographer’s Mate Johnny Bivera.