    Former President Bush Examines Model of Navy's Newest Aircraft Carrier

    12.09.2002

    Former President George H.W. Bush examines a model of CVN 77, the U.S. Navy’s 10th Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. The carrier was officially named George H.W. Bush by Navy Secretary Gordon England at a Pentagon ceremony Dec. 9. Joining the former president are, from left to right, Adm. Vern Clark, Chief of Naval Operations; Secretary England; Mr. Bush; Senator John Warner; and Gen. James L. Jones, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Photographer’s Mate Johnny Bivera.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Names Carrier After Former President Bush

