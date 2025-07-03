Rumsfeld and Bachelet Meet in Chile Ahead of Defense Ministerial

Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld and Chilean Defense Minister Michelle Bachelet meet the press following their meeting Nov. 18, 2002, in the Chilean capital of Santiago. Rumsfeld is in Chile to attend the fifth Defense Ministerial of the Americas, which starts Nov. 19. Photo by Jim Garamone.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 00:21
|Photo ID:
|9159782
|VIRIN:
|070319-D-D0439-9246
|Resolution:
|1729x1200
|Size:
|177.59 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
