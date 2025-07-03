Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Injured Soldier Receives Holiday Meal at Walter Reed

    12.04.2007

    Army Staff Sgt. Mia Sidlasky receives a bowl of stew during the fifth annual Virginia Ann Wiedmaier Holiday Dinner prepared by local chefs for injured troops and their families at the Mologne House Hotel at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2007. Sidlasky is recovering from a broken back and internal injuries she suffered in July 2006 in Iraq. Photo by Linda Hosek

    America Supports You: Chefs Let Wounded Troops Taste Gratitude

