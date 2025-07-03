Air Force Lt. Gen. Distributes Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children greet Air Force Lt. Gen. John A. Bradley on Dec. 3, 2007, at a village near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Bradley arrived in Afghanistan Dec. 2 with more than 25,000 pounds of humanitarian relief supplies collected by his wife, Jan, for distribution to villages. Photo by Master Sgt. Rick Sforza, USAF