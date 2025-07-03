Children greet Air Force Lt. Gen. John A. Bradley on Dec. 3, 2007, at a village near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Bradley arrived in Afghanistan Dec. 2 with more than 25,000 pounds of humanitarian relief supplies collected by his wife, Jan, for distribution to villages. Photo by Master Sgt. Rick Sforza, USAF
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9157084
|VIRIN:
|071203-D-D0439-4240
|Resolution:
|2100x1236
|Size:
|261.62 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Lt. Gen. Distributes Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Reserve Commander Delivers Cheer to Afghans
No keywords found.