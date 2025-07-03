Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski wishes Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie and his Alaska Army National Guard sled dog team a safe journey prior to the 2009 Iditarod Sled Dog Race ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 7, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Margaret J. Moonin
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9154065
|VIRIN:
|090309-D-D0439-7888
|Resolution:
|1500x1112
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Senator Wishes National Guard Sled Dog Team Well Before Iditarod Start [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Takes on Iditarod
No keywords found.