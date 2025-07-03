Army Sgt. Alexie's Sled Dog Team Eager to Compete in Iditarod

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Moments before Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie’s team is released at the ceremonial start of the 37th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, one of his team lets fans and spectators know he’s motivated to win and ready to go in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 7, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey