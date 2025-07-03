Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie of the Alaska Army National Guard brings his team of dogs to the ceremonial starting line of the 37th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 7, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey
|03.09.2009
|07.03.2025 18:31
|9154063
|090309-D-D0439-8305
|1156x1320
|1.08 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Leads Sled Dog Team at Iditarod Start [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
