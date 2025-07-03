Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Stands with Iditarod Champion at Race Start

Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie of the Alaska Army National Guard stands with friend and mentor Lance Mackey, two-time consecutive Iditarod winner, at the 37th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start in downtown Anchorage, March 7, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9154062
|VIRIN:
|090309-D-D0439-2365
|Resolution:
|1800x1151
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
