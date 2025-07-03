Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Stands with Iditarod Champion at Race Start

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie of the Alaska Army National Guard stands with friend and mentor Lance Mackey, two-time consecutive Iditarod winner, at the 37th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race start in downtown Anchorage, March 7, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey