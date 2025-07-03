Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard Soldier Prepares for Iditarod Sled Dog Race

    Alaska National Guard Soldier Prepares for Iditarod Sled Dog Race

    03.09.2009

    Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie of the Alaska Army National Guard prepares his team to move to the starting line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 7, 2009. Alexie trained with famed Alaskan race champion Lance Mackey. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey

    Face of Defense: Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Takes on Iditarod

