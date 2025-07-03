Alaska National Guard Soldier Prepares for Iditarod Sled Dog Race

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Staff Sgt. Harry Alexie of the Alaska Army National Guard prepares his team to move to the starting line of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 7, 2009. Alexie trained with famed Alaskan race champion Lance Mackey. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Paizley Ramsey