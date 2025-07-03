Children dance during the Al-Moutasam kindergarten’s reopening ceremony in eastern Baghdad’s Rusafa district, March 3, 2009. U.S. Army photo by Georges Aboumrad
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9154048
|VIRIN:
|090305-D-D0439-6150
|Resolution:
|1875x1226
|Size:
|549.45 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Children Celebrate Reopening of Al-Moutasam Kindergarten in Baghdad [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
School Renovation Produces Gift for Budding Artists
No keywords found.