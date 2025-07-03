Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldier Plays with Iraqi Girl at Kindergarten Reopening [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Soldier Plays with Iraqi Girl at Kindergarten Reopening

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Sgt. Stephen Covell and an Iraqi girl go down a slide at the Al-Moutasam kindergarten playground during the school’s reopening ceremony March 3, 2009, in eastern Baghdad’s Rusafa district. U.S. Army photo by Georges Aboumrad

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9154047
    VIRIN: 090312-D-D0439-6410
    Resolution: 1673x1094
    Size: 427.99 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldier Plays with Iraqi Girl at Kindergarten Reopening [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldier Plays with Iraqi Girl at Kindergarten Reopening
    Children Celebrate Reopening of Al-Moutasam Kindergarten in Baghdad
    Renovated Al-Moutasam Kindergarten Reopens in Baghdad's Rusafa District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    School Renovation Produces Gift for Budding Artists

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download